Int'l Companies to build new Civil Facilities in Al-Kadhimiya

2024-05-20 04:00:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Iraqi Cabinet has approved the conversion of the Al-Kadhimiya military base, commonly known as the Fifth Division, into a new urban civic center. According to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office, the new development will include recreational, educational, cultural, and hospitality facilities, including hotels, hospitals, health centers, sports stadiums, civil […]

