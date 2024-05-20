Iran’s Red Crescent says Raisi’s helicopter found but not good

2024-05-20 07:00:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Tehran – The chief of Iran’s Red Crescent said Monday that the missing helicopter which was carrying President Ebrahim Raisi had been found but the situation was “not good”. “The helicopter has been found. Now, we are moving toward the helicopter,” said Red Crescent chief Pirhossein Koolivand, adding “the situation is not good.”

