2024-05-20 07:00:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Riyadh – Saudi Arabia on Sunday voiced “great concern” after Iranian state media reported that a helicopter carrying President Ebrahim Raisi had gone missing, and offered to help with the response. “We affirm that the Kingdom stands by the sisterly Islamic Republic of Iran in these difficult circumstances and its readiness to provide any assistance […]

The post Saudi, Qatar offer Iran assistance in Raisi Helicopter search appeared first on Iraqi News.