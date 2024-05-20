Basrah crude rose amid a surge in global market

2024-05-20 10:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / On Monday, Basrah crude oil increased with a surge in global oil prices.

Basrah Heavy crude surged by $0.16 to $81.87, and Basrah Medium climbed by $0.16 to $84.37.

Brent crude futures extended gains on Monday, inching up amid political uncertainty in major producing countries after Iran's president died in a helicopter crash and the Saudi crown prince canceled a Japan trip, citing health issues with the king.

Brent gained 10 cents, or 0.1%, to $84.08 a barrel by 0454 GMT, after rising to $84.30 earlier, its highest since May 10.