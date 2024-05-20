Iraq News Now

Iraqi PM expresses condolences for tragic deaths of Iran’s President and Foreign Minister

2024-05-20 10:00:06 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani has extended his condolences to Iran following the tragic deaths of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Minister of Foreign Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian. The two high-ranking officials perished in a helicopter crash near the Azerbaijan border in northern Iran. Al-Sudani conveyed his sympathy and support to the […]

