Iran Vice President to replace Raisi

Tehran – Iran’s first vice president, Mohammad Mokhber, is expected assume the presidency after Ebrahim Raisi’s death in a helicopter crash as the country gears up for early elections. The Iranian constitution stipulates that the first vice president take over “in the event of the president’s death, dismissal, resignation, absence or illness for more than […]

