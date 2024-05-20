Bodies recovered from Raisi helicopter crash site

2024-05-20 11:00:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Tehran – The Iranian Red Crescent said Monday that the bodies of president Ebrahim Raisi and others who died in a helicopter crash had been recovered, and search operations had ended. “We are in the process of transferring the bodies of the martyrs to Tabriz” in Iran’s northwest, Red Crescent chief Pirhossein Koolivand told state […]

