USD/IQD exchange rate inch down in Baghdad, Erbil

2024-05-20 12:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / On Monday, the exchange rates of the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar dipped in Baghdad and Erbil.

Our correspondent reported that Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central exchanges in Baghdad recorded 145,750 IQD per $100.

The selling prices in Baghdad’s exchange shops stood at 146,750 IQD, while the buying price was 144,750 IQD per $100.

In Erbil, the selling prices reached 145,500 IQD and the buying prices was 145,400 IQD per $100.