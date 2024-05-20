Iraq News Now

HomeIraqi NewsGeneral › Putin says Iran’s Raisi was an outstanding politician

Putin says Iran’s Raisi was an outstanding politician

Putin says Irans Raisi was an outstanding politician
Putin says Iran’s Raisi was an outstanding politician
2024-05-20 12:20:06 - Source: Iraqi News

Moscow – Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday hailed  Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi as an “outstanding politician” and said his death in a helicopter crash was an “irreplaceable loss.” “Raisi was an outstanding politician whose entire life was dedicated to serving his homeland,” Putin said. “As a true friend of Russia, he made an invaluable […]

The post Putin says Iran’s Raisi was an outstanding politician appeared first on Iraqi News.

Read the Full Text From: Iraqi News
Sponsored Links