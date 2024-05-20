Putin says Iran’s Raisi was an outstanding politician

2024-05-20 12:20:06 - Source: Iraqi News

Moscow – Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday hailed Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi as an “outstanding politician” and said his death in a helicopter crash was an “irreplaceable loss.” “Raisi was an outstanding politician whose entire life was dedicated to serving his homeland,” Putin said. “As a true friend of Russia, he made an invaluable […]

