PM Barzani lifts entry fee on Iraqi tourists visiting the Kurdistan Region

2019/08/30 | 12:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- The Kurdish official explained that the entry stamps required of Iraqi citizens “was to protect the security of the Kurdistan Region” and that the fees were not imposed “on the basis of nationality,” but rather “included all citizens“ living outside the Kurdish region.
He also pointed out the mechanism for issuing an entry pass to Iraqi tourists would change to a ‘security guarantee’ card, and that the fee would be lifted, the statement added.
Annually, millions of tourists enter the autonomous Kurdish region to enjoy its many tourist destinations, historical sites, security, and its comparatively cool summer weather. Most visitors are Iraqis.
The meeting came one day after the Iraqi delegation landed in Erbil and met with Interior Minister of the KRG, Rebar Ahmed.
Yasiri on Thursday also met with Masoud Barzani in Erbil, the President of the leading Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the former President of the Kurdistan Region.
