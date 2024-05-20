Iraq News Now

HomeShafaq NewsBusiness › Gold Prices surge in Baghdad, remained stable in Erbil markets

Gold Prices surge in Baghdad, remained stable in Erbil markets

Gold Prices surge in Baghdad remained stable in Erbil markets
Gold Prices surge in Baghdad, remained stable in Erbil markets
2024-05-20 13:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / On Monday, gold prices climbed in Baghdad and stabilized in Erbil markets.

Shafaq News Agency's correspondent reported that gold prices in Baghdad's Al-Nahr Street recorded a selling price of 496,000 IQD per mithqal (equals to five grams) of 21-carat gold, including Gulf, Turkish, and European gold, with a buying price of 492,000 IQD.

The selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Iraqi gold reached 466,000 IQD, with a buying price of 462,000 IQD.

In jewelry stores, the selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 500,000 and 510,000 IQD, while the selling price of Iraqi gold fluctuated between 470,000 and 480,000 IQD.

In Erbil, a mithqal of 24-carat gold was sold at 570,000 IQD, 21-carat gold at 500,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold was sold at 430,000 IQD.

Read the Full Text From: Shafaq News
Sponsored Links