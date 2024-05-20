Diyala completes electricity linkage with Kurdistan to enhance energy stability

2024-05-20 13:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / An official source in Diyala governorate reported, on Monday, the completion of an electricity connection project with the Kurdistan Region, aiming to enhance power stability in northeast areas of the governorate.

The source explained to Shafaq News Agency that this project will significantly reduce power outages and strengthen the grid's capacity to meet local residents' needs. “The electricity linkage with the Kurdistan Region is expected to provide additional support to Diyala's power network.”

Furthermore, the source indicated that the initial phase of the project involved connecting power stations between Kalar and Jalawla, stressing that this phase will alleviate loads and stabilize electricity supply in the northern and northeastern parts of Diyala.

This achievement follows intensive collaborative efforts between both sides to ensure stable electricity supply to areas facing severe power shortages.