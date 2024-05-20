Iran nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri named acting Foreign Minister

2024-05-20 13:20:05 - Source: Iraqi News

Tehran – Iran’s top nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri was appointed Monday as acting foreign minister, a government spokesman said, after the death of Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in a helicopter crash. The appointment of Bagheri, who served as deputy foreign minister under Amir-Abdollahian, was announced by government spokesman Ali Bahadori Jahromi on state television.

