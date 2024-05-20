2024-05-20 14:00:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – During an extraordinary session on Sunday, the Iraqi cabinet approved the federal general budget for 2024. Following the cabinet’s approval, the federal general budget will be sent to the Iraqi Parliament for approval, according to a statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). According to Moeen Al-Kadhimi, a member of the […]

The post Iraqi cabinet votes on federal general budget appeared first on Iraqi News.