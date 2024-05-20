Iraq’s financial revenues surpass $22.9 billion in the first quarter of 2024

2024-05-20 15:00:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Ministry of Finance revealed on Monday that Iraq’s financial revenues in the federal budget during the first quarter of 2024 surpassed 30 trillion dinars (around $22.98 billion). The data released by the Finance Ministry in May for the finances for the current fiscal year’s months of January, February, and March […]

