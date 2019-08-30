Home › kurdistan 24 › Tourist mini bus falls from mountain, killing three Iraqis, injuring 18 in Kurdistan

Tourist mini bus falls from mountain, killing three Iraqis, injuring 18 in Kurdistan

2019/08/30 | 13:30



The accident took place on Baranan Mountain, located on the Garmian – Sulaimani road.



“The mini bus was carrying two Arab families visiting from Diyala province,” Rezhan Burhan, Director of Traffic Police in Darbandikhan, told Kurdistan 24.



“Three died in the crash and 18 more were injured,” Burhan said, adding two are critically wounded.



The rocky mountainous road has become a temporary route for people traveling between Garmian and Sulaimani as the Darbandikhan tunnel is currently undergoing reconstruction and maintenance.



