Kurdish Leader Barzani sends condolences to Iran following President Raisi's death

Shafaq News/ Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani expressed his condolences to Iran on Monday following the tragic death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in a helicopter crash northwest of the country.

"I felt deep sadness upon hearing the news of the death of President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in the helicopter crash," he said.

"I extend my condolences to the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the government, and the families of the victims. Patience and solace to everyone," Barzani added.

The incident comes at a time when Kurdish-Iranian relations were experiencing a period of improvement. President Nechirvan Barzani visited Tehran earlier in May, significantly it strengthening ties between the Kurdish region and Iran.

President Raisi was also scheduled to visit Baghdad and Erbil later this year.

In his message, President Barzani expressed "our heartfelt condolences to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the Iranian leadership, government, and Iranian people, praying for the deceased to be granted mercy and for patience and solace for their families."

Barzani emphasized solidarity with "the leadership and people of friendly and neighboring Iran during this challenging time."

The President of the Kurdistan Region emphasized that the passing of President Ebrahim Raisi represents a "significant loss for the Islamic Republic and the Muslim Iranian people."

He expressed confidence that "the brave people of Iran and the Islamic JJ Republic will overcome this loss."