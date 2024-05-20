Iraq News Now

Baghdad signs contract to develop Iraq’s second largest gas field
2024-05-20 17:20:06 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Ministry of Oil announced on Monday that the state-owned Midland Oil Company signed a contract with a consortium of Jereh Group, a Chinese oil field services company and manufacturer of oilfield equipment, and Petro Iraq to develop the Mansouriya gas field. The Oil Ministry’s undersecretary for extraction affairs, Bassim Mohammed […]

