CBI starts banking sector restructuring plan’s second phase

2024-05-20 19:00:06 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Governor of the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI), Ali Al-Alaq, announced on Monday the start of the second phase of the plan for restructuring the banking sector in Iraq. The CBI mentioned in a statement that Al-Alaq and the World Bank’s Regional Director for Equitable Growth, Finance, and Institutions (EFI) in […]

