Leader Barzani stresses importance of political cooperation in meeting with Islamic Dawa Party

2024-05-20 21:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani received a high-level delegation from the Islamic Dawa Party in Iraq, headed by Khalid Al-Asadi, Deputy Secretary-General.

Barzani's media office said the two sides discussed the political situation in Iraq, highlighting the "necessity of addressing outstanding issues and achieving stability and harmony."

The meeting also discussed the importance of "cooperation among the concerned parties to overcome threats and challenges, as well as the need to restructure relations and reach understandings among the Iraqi components and parties."