IMF projects Iraq’s GDP to expand by 1.4% in 2024, 5.3% in 2025

2024-05-20 22:00:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The International Monetary Fund (IMF) expected last week that Iraq’s GDP will grow by 1.4 percent in 2024 and 5.3 percent in 2025. The IMF predicted that Iraq’s budget deficit would rise to 7.6 percent in 2024 compared to 1.3 percent in 2023, noting that a significant fiscal adjustment is needed to […]

