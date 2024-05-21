2024-05-21 03:20:05 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Iraqi Cabinet has decided to extend the tendering period for the Najaf-Karbala train project by an additional month. According to a statement from the Prime Minister's office, the extension was agreed in the hope of attracting more bids, and to "ensure competition beyond the single offer currently received." (Source: PMO)

The post Najaf-Karbala Rail Tender Extended; Only 1 Bid Received first appeared on Iraq Business News.