Iraq to launch National Entrepreneurship Competition

2024-05-21 03:20:05 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al-Sudani chaired the fifth meeting of the Supreme Council for Youth, discussing and approving several initiatives: The Council launched the National Entrepreneurship Competition, in collaboration with the Riyada initiative, to support 100 youth-led entrepreneurial projects with loans up to 100 million dinars [$76,00] each. Additionally, the Council approved […]

