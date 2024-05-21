Chinese/Iraqi JV to Develop Mansuriyah Gas Field

2024-05-21 03:20:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraq's Middle Oil Company [Midland Oil Company] has signed a preliminary agreement with a joint venture consisting of the Chinese company Jereh and Petro Iraq to develop the Mansuriyah gas field. Deputy Minister for Extraction Affairs, Bassem Mohammed Khudair, stated that this contract is part of the Ministry of Oil's efforts to […]

