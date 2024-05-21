Iraq News Now

UNAMI’s head appointed as Special Coordinator for Lebanon

UNAMI’s head appointed as Special Coordinator for Lebanon
2024-05-21

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, appointed on Monday the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Iraq and Head of the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI), Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, as the head of the Office of the United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon (UNSCOL). Hennis-Plasschaert of the Netherlands now succeeds Joanna […]

