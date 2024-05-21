Iranian Consulate in al-Sulaymaniyah to hold memorial service for late President Raisi

2024-05-21 15:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The Iranian Consulate in al-Sulaymaniyah announced, on Tuesday, that it will hold a memorial ceremony for the late Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his companions, affirming the continuation of positive relations between Iran and Iraq.

Iranian Consul in al-Sulaymaniyah Mohammad Mahmoudian stated that the tragic incident last Sunday was "a profound loss for both us and our friends."

He added that the late President Raisi had "planned to visit Iraq and the Kurdistan Region at the end of May to enhance and strengthen relations between the two sides, including the Kurdistan Region."

Mahmoudian pointed out that the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution in Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, emphasized that the President's death would not affect the overall administration of the country.

He noted, "Iran has declared a five-day national mourning period, and some Iraqi governorates have also declared mourning. Memorial services will be held in Tehran, Mashhad, and other provinces."

He explained that the memorial services in al-Sulaymaniyah will commence from noon on Wednesday and continue until Thursday.

President Raisi's helicopter went off the radar on Sunday afternoon while flying over a steep, forested area in difficult weather conditions with rain and heavy fog.

The Iranian President, Foreign Minister, and another seven were found dead after an hours-long search in the northwest of the country.

Raisi was returning from the inauguration ceremony of a joint border dam with Azerbaijan, where he had met Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev earlier on Sunday.