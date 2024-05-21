Iraq to hold national competition for entrepreneurs

2024-05-21 16:00:06 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, approved on Monday several initiatives during the fifth meeting of the Supreme Council for Youth. In order to provide 100 youth-led business ventures with financing up to 100 million dinars ($76,303) each, the Supreme Council for Youth established the National Entrepreneurship Competition in partnership with […]

