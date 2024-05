2024-05-21 17:20:06 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The financial advisor to the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mazhar Salih, confirmed recently that Iraq has repaid all the loans it has taken from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) since 2003, a total of just under $8 billion. Salih explained that the IMF provided several loans to Iraq, aiming to support macroeconomic stability […]

