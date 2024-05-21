Iraqi Oil Minister: Boosting refining capacities will shift Iraq from importing to exporting

2024-05-21 18:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / Iraq's Deputy Prime Minister and Oil Minister Hayyan Abdul Ghani stated, on Tuesday, that increasing refining capacities will gradually transition the country from importing to exporting, with improvements in gasoline production to meet local demand and eventually export.

During a visit to the Midland Refineries Company, Minister Abdul Ghani highlighted the achievements in the refining sector. He noted that “the ministry and relevant companies have successfully executed and inaugurated several important projects, significantly enhancing national production.”

Abdul Ghani mentioned that dedicated efforts have added 360,000 bpd of refining capacity within a year and a half of the current government's tenure. He praised the completion and operation of isomerization units at the Southern Refineries Company with a capacity of 1.3 million liters, the Midland Refineries Company with 750,000 liters, and the Northern Refineries Company with 20,000 liters. These projects contribute to increased and improved gasoline production, meeting local demand, and paving the way for gradual exports.