Nechirvan Barzani to attend memorial for late Iranian President

Shafaq News / The Presidency of the Kurdistan Region announced, on Tuesday, that President Nechirvan Barzani will visit Iran to attend the memorial service for the late President Ebrahim Raisi.

The presidency stated, "Nechirvan Barzani will lead a high-level delegation during this visit."

Notably, President Raisi's helicopter went off the radar on Sunday afternoon while flying over a steep, forested area in difficult weather conditions with rain and heavy fog.

The Iranian President, Foreign Minister, and another seven were found dead after an hours-long search in the northwest of the country.

Raisi was returning from the inauguration ceremony of a joint border dam with Azerbaijan, where he had met Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev earlier on Sunday.

Iran declared a national mourning period for President Raisi, lasting five days, on Monday.

The incident comes at a time when Kurdish-Iranian relations were experiencing a period of improvement. President Nechirvan Barzani visited Tehran earlier in May, significantly strengthening ties between the Region and Iran.

President Raisi was also scheduled to visit Baghdad and Erbil later this year.