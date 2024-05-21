US dollar exchange rate drops in Iraqi Kurdistan, remains stable in Baghdad

2024-05-21 20:00:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The US dollar exchange rate against the Iraqi dinar remained stable in Baghdad and dropped in Erbil on Tuesday with the closure of the two main stock exchanges in the country. The US dollar exchange rate remained stable with the closure of Baghdad’s Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges, where the US dollar […]

