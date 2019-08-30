Home › Baghdad Post › Why are investors so interested in Saudi Arabia?

Why are investors so interested in Saudi Arabia?

Omar Al-Ubaydli















The New York Times editorial board recently published an



editorial bemoaning corporations’ continued interest in investing in Saudi



Arabia. The article highlighted a few reasons for Saudi Arabia’s attractiveness



to foreign capital, but provided little context to those reasons, which may be



why the board remains puzzled. Here is a little more on what makes Saudi Arabia



eye-catching to foreign investors.To start with, it is instructive to see what investors think



about when they consider investing in a foreign country. There are two main



questions that investors ask themselves.First, what is the potential for returns based on the



prospective investment’s innate commercial characteristics? Here, a key issue



is the existence of a high potential resource that is underdeveloped, either



because it has recently been discovered, or because other factors, including



political or cultural ones such as wars or policy errors, have left the



resource underutilized.Thus, when mobile telephones started proliferating in Europe



and the US after cellular technology advancements, big productivity returns



were realized. These did not initially extend to Africa due to the absence of



the requisite physical capital and political stability. Once those two gaps



were addressed, investors were able to secure large returns on their



investments in Africa, too.The second question investors ask is: What is the likelihood



of political shocks in the country, including government expropriation or civil



war? In countries such as Germany or Japan, in the 21st century, these are



essentially non-considerations, allowing investors to focus on the innate



commercial properties of the prospective investment. But as investors in Latin



America and the Middle East have discovered, even the best laid plans can



unravel when a junta decides to seize assets or a militia decides to start a



war.The Political Risk Group is a private company that sells



analysis to prospective investors, and one of their leading products is the



International Country Risk Guide (ICRG). This composite index assigns each



country a rating of how risky it is to foreign investors, based on three



sub-indices.The political risk sub-index (50 percent of the weight) gauges



factors such as government stability, corruption, ethnic tensions, and so on.



Here, poor performance can present a threat to an investor’s returns, because



it can lead to bad policy decisions or violent conflict.The economic risk sub-index (25 percent) is a list of the



key macroeconomic performance indicators, such as per capita income, the level



of economic growth, inflation, and the budget balance. A poor macroeconomy – a



condition that can afflict rich and poor countries alike – is a considerable



threat to investor returns.The financial risk sub-index (25 percent) looks at an



additional suite of finance-centric macroeconomic indicators, such as public



debt, exchange rate stability, and foreign reserves. These are the



macroeconomic factors that are most relevant to foreign investors, as they rely



upon a country’s sound integration into the global financial system for their



returns to be secure.Investors do not seek answers to these questions in a vacuum



– they are ultimately interested in how the country compares to the



alternatives on offer. Thus, a mediocre investment can suddenly look very



attractive if the global economy is performing poorly, and emerging markets are



full of investment risks.In the context of Saudi Arabia, this last point is very



important. Prospects for the global economy are currently dim, both in advanced



and emerging markets, meaning that sound investments are likely to ignite a



feeding frenzy among foreign capitalists. Consequently, the bar is lower than



usual for Saudi Arabia – a point that many analysts keen to criticize the



Kingdom typically fail to mention.But what about its commercial and political risks?On the commercial front, Saudi Arabia checks all the right



boxes: In addition to its oil, it has several underdeveloped resources. In some



cases, such as with mineral resources, these are underdeveloped due to the



indifference of policymakers as high oil prices alleviate the pressure to



develop new sectors. In others, it is due to cultural and political factors, such



as Saudi Arabia’s tourism and entertainment sectors, including its religious



tourism – a sector with massive potential. And in the case of shale oil, it is



due to the novelty of the technology – only the US is a real player in this



market at the moment, and like many countries, Saudi Arabia is yet to start



developing its own shale oil fields.Another key reason for the under-exploitation of commercial



opportunities in Saudi Arabia is the historic lack of focus on foreign direct



investment as a source of economic growth. Unlike its neighbors Bahrain and the



UAE, which have made it very easy for foreign capitalists to invest in their



economies, Saudi Arabia has only recently developed a tourist visa. The



Economic Vision 2030 firmly reverses that policy stance. Moreover, Saudi Arabia



has a large and young population, amplifying the commercial advantages of



investing there.With regard to political risk, despite its recent struggles,



Saudi Arabia still gets a lot right from the perspective of foreign investors.



The Kingdom performs well in terms of many ICRG political risk factors. And



even in the areas where it performs more weakly, analysts puzzled by Saudi



Arabia’s continued attractiveness must recall that such factors bear a very



limited weight on an investor’s decision calculus. While it is understandable



for a media outlet to fixate on the Khashoggi affair and to ignore Saudi



Arabia’s low debt-to-GDP ratio and massive foreign reserves, this is not how a



private investor evaluates the situation.Aramco seizing the headlines is probably not an accident,



either. Most likely, it is part of a Saudi strategy to remind foreign investors



of one of the most successful foreign investments in history. The Saudi Arabia



that discovered oil and sought US assistance was massively underdeveloped



economically. Yet through prudent, technocratic management, respect for



property rights, and intelligent transfer of foreign knowledge, Saudi Arabia



was able to create the most profitable company in the world. Three of the other



countries in the world’s top five countries by oil reserves are Iran, Iraq, and



Venezuela, all of which have oil sectors operating massively below potential,



and which exemplify why foreign investors are wary of investing in such



economies.Another advantage Saudi Arabia has is its acumen in global



oil markets since the 2014 crash. Despite a bizarre three-year spell in which



media analysts have accused Saudi Arabia of simultaneously flooding oil markets



as part of a scorched earth geopolitical strategy, and restricting oil



production to raise oil prices, Saudi’s oil policymakers have remained



remarkably calm and contributed to a significant improvement in market



conditions from the perspective of producers.Investors are cognizant of such successes, and are



understandably far more likely to notice them than journalists with no skin in



the game – which is ultimately why, if you really want to understand what an



investor thinks of Saudi Arabia, you should listen to everything the investor



