2024-05-22 04:00:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

From Kurdistan24. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News. Biznis Intel dismisses director amid corruption scandal at Baghdad International Airport Biznis Intel, the company responsible for securing all facilities at Baghdad International Airport, has announced the dismissal of its authorized director ... Click […]

The post Biznis Intel "Dismisses Director" at Baghdad Int'l Airport first appeared on Iraq Business News.