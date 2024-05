2024-05-22 04:00:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Fly Erbil has said it is planning to launch direct flights between Erbil and London from 31st May. Initially there will be one flight per week (Friday), with plans to increase later to two flights per week. The flight between Erbil and London has a two-hour stopover at Plovdiv International Airport (PDV) […]

