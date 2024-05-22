Iraqi PM flies to Tehran to offer condolences after fatal helicopter crash

2024-05-22 08:20:06 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani is flying to Tehran today to offer his condolences for the untimely deaths of Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, along with other high-ranking officials. The tragic accident occurred near the borders of Azerbaijan. The fatal helicopter crash has sent shockwaves throughout the […]

