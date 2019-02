Egypt's Sisi invites Salih to attend Arab-EU Summit in Sharm El Sheikh

2019/02/07 | 00:30

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Egyptian President Abdel Fatah al-Sisiofficially invited his Iraqi counterpart Barham Salih to attend the Arab-EUSummit, scheduled for February 24-25 in the Red Sea city of Sharm El Sheikh, anIraqi presidential statement said on Tuesday.Salihreceived the invitation during his meeting with Egypt's Ambassador in BaghdadAlaa Moussa at Al-Salam Palace, the National Iraqi News Agency (NINA) reported.Theofficials discussed ways of bolstering bilateral relations and the latestArab and international developments.The Iraqi president expressed greetings to Sisiand thanks for his invitation.