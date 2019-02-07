Egypt's Sisi invites Salih to attend Arab-EU Summit in Sharm El Sheikh

2019/02/07 | 00:30
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Egyptian President Abdel Fatah al-Sisi
officially invited his Iraqi counterpart Barham Salih to attend the Arab-EU
Summit, scheduled for February 24-25 in the Red Sea city of Sharm El Sheikh, an
Iraqi presidential statement said on Tuesday.Salih
received the invitation during his meeting with Egypt's Ambassador in Baghdad
Alaa Moussa at Al-Salam Palace, the National Iraqi News Agency (NINA) reported.The
officials discussed ways of bolstering bilateral relations and the latest
Arab and international developments.The Iraqi president expressed greetings to Sisi
and thanks for his invitation.
