عربي | كوردى
  ☵ May Matter


Egypt's Sisi invites Salih to attend Arab-EU Summit in Sharm El Sheikh
2019/02/07 | 00:30
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Egyptian President Abdel Fatah al-Sisi

officially invited his Iraqi counterpart Barham Salih to attend the Arab-EU

Summit, scheduled for February 24-25 in the Red Sea city of Sharm El Sheikh, an

Iraqi presidential statement said on Tuesday.Salih

received the invitation during his meeting with Egypt's Ambassador in Baghdad

Alaa Moussa at Al-Salam Palace, the National Iraqi News Agency (NINA) reported.The

officials discussed ways of bolstering bilateral relations and the latest

Arab and international developments.The Iraqi president expressed greetings to Sisi

and thanks for his invitation.



All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW