Iraq News Now

HomeShafaq NewsBusiness › Iraqi Basrah heavy, medium crude prices fall in line with global trend

Iraqi Basrah heavy, medium crude prices fall in line with global trend

Iraqi Basrah heavy medium crude prices fall in line with global trend
Iraqi Basrah heavy, medium crude prices fall in line with global trend
2024-05-22 11:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Prices for Iraq's Basrah heavy and Medium crude oil grades dipped slightly on Wednesday, mirroring a decline in global benchmark prices.

Basrah heavy crude fell by 82 cents to settle at $81.87 per barrel. Similarly, the Medium counterpart shed 82 cents to reach $84.82 per barrel.

The decrease is attributed to expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will maintain elevated interest rates for a longer period to combat persistent inflation. This could potentially dampen fuel demand in the United States, the world's largest oil consumer, and weigh on global crude prices.

Read the Full Text From: Shafaq News
Sponsored Links