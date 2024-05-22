2024-05-22 12:20:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, officially invited the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, on Tuesday to participate in the Ukraine peace summit that will be held on June 15 and 16 in Switzerland. Al-Sudani and Zelenskyy had a phone call in which they talked about the two countries’ bilateral relations as […]

The post Ukrainian President invites Iraqi PM to Ukraine peace summit in Switzerland appeared first on Iraqi News.