IFA prevents national team coaches from speaking to media

2024-05-22 15:20:06 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The coach of the Iraq national under-17 football team, Ahmed Kadhim, revealed on Tuesday that the Iraq Football Association (IFA) prohibited national team coaches from speaking to the media. Coaches, assistants, and administrative directors of Iraqi national teams are not allowed to appear in the media, according to a decision made by […]

