Egypt offers the ark of the last Pharaonic queen of the 19th Dynasty

2019/08/30 | 21:35



The Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities has for the first time displayed the sarcophagus of Queen Tausert, the last of the 19th dynasties, more than two decades after its discovery at the Luxor Museum.The Secretary General of the Supreme Council of Antiquities Mustafa Vaziri, that the transfer took place on Thursday evening after the approval of the Standing Committee of Egyptian Antiquities and amid security measures by the Tourism and Antiquities Police.







The Director General of the Antiquities of Qurna Fathi Yassin, that the sarcophagus is made of pink granite and decorated with a set of drawings depicting the four gods of the garrison and four sons of Horus, in addition to the inscriptions of invitations and prayers for the deceased























