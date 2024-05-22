Iraqi PM offers condolences to Iran’s Supreme Leader

2024-05-22 17:20:06 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – In an official delegation, the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, met on Wednesday with the Supreme Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in Tehran to offer condolences for the deaths of the Iranian President, Ebrahim Raisi, and the Iranian Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian. Al-Sudani expressed his deepest sympathies to Khamenei as […]

