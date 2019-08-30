UN: Amazon fires pose exceptional threat

2019/08/30 | 21:35
The top UN official on biodiversity issues has warned that the devastating Amazon fires underscore the gravity of the crisis facing the whole of humanity and emphasizes the need to develop new ways of dealing with the environment.
The Amazon fires pose an exceptional threat to natural life-support systems, Christina Bashka Palmer, executive secretary of the UN Convention on Biological Diversity, told the Guardian newspaper on Friday, calling on governments, businesses and consumers to build new relationships with nature to prevent ecosystems from worsening. The point to return what will bring serious consequences for the whole of mankind.
The United Nations is concerned not only with Amazon, the world's largest rainforest, but also in other forests and ecosystems, where the environment is degraded on a large scale and at high rates to articular points where the destruction of the world's natural systems will begin one after another.
