Iraq increases gasoline production and shifts towards exportation

2024-05-22 19:20:06 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Minister of Oil, Hayan Abdul-Ghani, announced on Tuesday that a gradual transition from imports to exports is facilitated through increased refining capacities. Abdul-Ghani’s remarks took place during his field visit to the Midland Refineries Company (MRC), where he announced gasoline production has been increased and improved to meet local demand, […]

