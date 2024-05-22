Iraq News Now

Iraq increases gasoline production and shifts towards exportation

2024-05-22

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Minister of Oil, Hayan Abdul-Ghani, announced on Tuesday that a gradual transition from imports to exports is facilitated through increased refining capacities. Abdul-Ghani’s remarks took place during his field visit to the Midland Refineries Company (MRC), where he announced gasoline production has been increased and improved to meet local demand, […]

