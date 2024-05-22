Biden extends Iraq National Emergency Declaration

2024-05-22 20:00:08 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. US President Joe Biden has continued the national emergency with respect to the stabilization of Iraq declared in Executive Order 13303 for 1 year. The order had been due to expire on 22nd May 2024. Full statement from The White House: On May 22, 2003, by Executive Order 13303, the President declared […]

