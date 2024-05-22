Iraqi Parliament approves Eid Al-Ghadeer as public holiday

2024-05-22 22:00:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Parliament declared Eid Al-Ghadeer an official public holiday in Iraq on Wednesday. Eid Al-Ghadeer is a major holiday for Shia Muslims across the world. This Islamic event takes place a few days following the commonly observed Eid Al-Adha (Greater Bairam). Shia tradition holds that this day marks the beginning of […]

