2024-05-22 23:00:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – On Wednesday, the Iraqi Parliament passed a significant law designating Eid Al-Ghadeer as an official public holiday across the nation. This landmark decision recognizes the cultural and religious importance of Eid Al-Ghadeer, celebrated by many in the country. Eid Al-Ghadeer is a major holiday for Shia Muslims across the world. This Islamic […]

The post Iraqi Parliament declares Eid Al-Ghadeer an official public holiday appeared first on Iraqi News.