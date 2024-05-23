2024-05-23 05:00:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraq's General Directorate for Industrial Development (GDID) has launched a new loan mechanism for small, medium, and micro enterprises (MSMEs). The loans are made in conjunction with the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI), and can be worth up to 20 million Iraqi dinars ($15,000) per loan. Dr. Ali Ibrahim Janaan, Director General […]

The post Iraq Launches Loan Program for Industrial Projects first appeared on Iraq Business News.