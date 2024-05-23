2024-05-23 05:00:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Iraq Development Fund Board, chaired by Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani, held its third meeting on Monday in the presence of the Minister of Finance, the Minister of Planning, and the Minister of Construction, Housing, Municipalities, and Public Works. The meeting discussed the projects included in the Fund's work plan, attracting […]

The post Iraq Development Fund Discusses Projects first appeared on Iraq Business News.