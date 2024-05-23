Increased Capacity at Iraqi Refineries

2024-05-23 05:00:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Oil Minister Hayyan Abdul Ghani commended the recent achievements in the refining sector during his visit to the Midland Refineries Company (MRC) on May 21, 2024. Accompanied by Deputy Minister for Distribution Affairs Ali Maarij, Abdul Ghani acknowledged the ministry and companies' efforts in adding 360,000 barrels per day of refining capacity […]

