27 wounded Palestinians from Gaza arrive in Iraq to receive treatment

2024-05-23 13:00:06 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Ministry of Health announced on Wednesday the arrival of 27 wounded Palestinians from the Gaza Strip to Iraq to receive treatment. The Health Ministry mentioned in a statement that the first batch of wounded Palestinians arrived in Iraq, coming from Egypt aboard a military aircraft, to receive treatment as part […]

